Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Coach Is On The Hot Seat This Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Analyst Believes Browns Coach Is On The Hot Seat This Season
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a good head coaching situation.

Then again, as much success as Kevin Stefanski has had in the past, this team has never been able to string good seasons together.

More than that, not many head coaches would’ve been able to survive a three-win season, and while he had earned the benefit of the doubt as the reigning Coach of the Year, this is a business.

That’s why, even though team owner Jimmy Haslam had his back, chances are that Coach Stefanski might not get to keep his job if the Browns struggle again this season.

At least, that’s how Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus feels:

“[Kevin] Stefanski is an interesting case study, given his prior success and offensive abilities, as the Browns finished ninth in EPA per play during the 2020 campaign. Still, it’s hard to overcome Cleveland’s metrics last year, particularly sitting 32nd in offensive EPA per play and 31st in success rate. A once-formidable defense also regressed tremendously, concluding the year 15th in EPA per play and 29th in PFF coverage grade,” Locker wrote. “Cleveland, which holds two 2026 first-round picks, will likely reset under center next offseason, and the same transition very well may include a new leader.”

Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year awards since he arrived in Northeast Ohio.

To be fair, he’s had to deal with one of the absolute worst quarterback situations in the game.

Then again, at the end of the day, we’ve seen head coaches pay for their players’ miscues way too many times in the past, and it would be very hard to justify keeping him around if the Browns win three or four games in 2025.

That’s also most likely why Stefanski chose to take matters into his own hands again and reclaimed full control of the offense, as he wasn’t going to put his fate in someone else’s hands.

Still, that’s a double-edged sword, as there won’t be anybody else to blame but him if things don’t get better this season.

Browns Nation