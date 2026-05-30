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Local Voice Just Made The Most Compelling Case For Todd Monken Yet

Mike Battaglino
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Local Voice Just Made The Most Compelling Case For Todd Monken Yet
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Todd Monken may be a first-time NFL head coach, and one of the oldest in history, but he has been around the league long enough to know what makes for a successful culture. With so many young players on the Cleveland Browns’ roster, including as many as 10 from their latest impressive draft class, the 60-year-old’s experience could be very important to that group.

So far during early preseason workouts, including the ongoing organized team activities (OTAs), Monken has made it clear that the young players won’t be cut any slack because of their age. He has not hesitated to take players out of drills when they make a mistake, and first-round pick Spencer Fano has been practicing with the second team even though he’s projected to be Cleveland’s starting left tackle this season.

Local voice Spencer German recently made the most compelling case for Monken yet, calling him a “perfect coach” for the Browns at this point in their development.

“There’s bound to be some growing pains along the way for some of these guys. I think he actually is like the perfect coach for this group right now, because as they’re going through a rebuild, they need someone who’s going to hold them accountable,” German said.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, who was a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been one of the most vocal players in support of Monken since joining the team. Boston said he appreciates the coach’s direct approach, letting players know where they stand at all times, but also providing some humor to lighten the mood and make a better connection.

Media members have praised Monken’s call for accountability, something that seemed to be lacking under former head coach Kevin Stefanski. Practices also seem to be more focused and better paced, which has made an impression on players and observers alike.

Unfortunately, not everyone is on board right now. Multiple defensive players have not attended the voluntary workouts, as is their right, with sacks record-holder Myles Garrett the most notable absence. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year may be sending a message that he is still upset Monken was hired over former coordinator Jim Schwartz.

So, Monken still has some relationships to build, but he has already demonstrated that nothing will make him compromise his ways.

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Mike Battaglino
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Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

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