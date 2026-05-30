Insider Says Browns Veteran Has Created An Awkward Situation

It seems like the Cleveland Browns will be haunted by trade rumors surrounding Myles Garrett until they actually find a deal for the All-Pro defensive end. Just when they seem to go away, they come back with a vengeance.

The player and organization go back and forth on who starts the latest set of speculation. This time, Garrett’s noteworthy absence from organized team activities (OTAs) has revived the conversation again, after it went quiet following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN recently said the Browns veteran has created an awkward situation by failing to show up in support of new head coach Todd Monken, which has reignited discussion about Garrett’s future with the franchise.

“It is an awkward situation. There’s no way around it. Questions like that are only going to linger until it’s officially squashed by Myles himself,” Oyefusi said.

"It is an awkward situation. There's no way around it. Questions like that are only going to linger until it's officially squashed by Myles, himself." 🚨 @DanielOyefusi w/ @earldapearl_216 and @Spencito_ on the questions around the #Browns situation with Myles Garrett and his… pic.twitter.com/zzs0CDioPE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 30, 2026

Garrett traditionally doesn’t attend Cleveland’s voluntary workouts, and it doesn’t seem to affect his performance on the field. Last offseason, he even requested a trade in the midst of his contract negotiations that resulted in an extension that includes a no-trade clause.

Despite that, he set the NFL single-season record for sacks with 23.0. It was his eighth straight season reaching double digits, falling short only in his rookie year of 2017.

That new contract should have easily ended any speculation, but this offseason, the Browns changed some of the wording in Garrett’s deal, making it easier to trade him if that circumstance arose. Leading up to the draft, that alteration led to an extensive debate about whether the Browns were better off getting what they could for the Defensive Player of the Year while he was at his peak, or sticking with him as the foundation of one of the league’s best units.

Now, with a trade even easier to make after June 1, combined with Garrett leaving Monken visibly frustrated by his absence, the trade discussion has taken off again. As Oyefusi said, the only way it will stop is if Garrett puts an end to it by announcing his commitment to the team and its head coach.

A mandatory minicamp coming up next month will be the latest benchmark in this saga, and if Garrett isn’t there, fans can expect the rumors to intensify.

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Local Voice Just Made The Most Compelling Case For Todd Monken Yet