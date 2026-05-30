Myles Garrett’s Uniform Is On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Myles Garrett is noticeably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ ongoing organized team activities. The veteran usually does not attend these voluntary OTAs, but his decision to skip them this year has drawn more scrutiny because it’s seen as a possible message regarding new head coach Todd Monken.

However, Browns fans can get a glimpse of Garrett from last year, when he set the NFL record for sacks in a season. In fact, it’s just a short drive away.

Garrett’s uniform is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, where he is being recognized for his outstanding 2025 campaign.

“Myles Garrett was a threat the entire 2025 season. He led the league with 33 tackles for loss, which is the second-most by a player in a season since 2000. He also made history when he broke the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted.

Myles Garrett was a threat the entire 2025 season. He led the league with 33 tackles for loss, which is the second-most by a player in a season since 2000. ⚡️ He also made history when he broke the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23. 🐐 @Browns @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/Au9UvXjPfW — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 29, 2026

Garrett has been rightfully heralded for breaking the sack record that was previously shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. That alone would have justified his selection as NFL Defensive Player of the Year, setting him up for another potential historic accomplishment this season.

However, because his number of sacks was so astounding, it is easy to overlook his other contributions, such as his tackles for loss. He also led the NFL in that category in 2024, when he had 22.

Last season, Garrett set his career high with 43 solo tackles, and he equaled his best mark with 60 combined tackles. He also had a career-high 39 quarterback hits.

That is why it was seen as so important that Garrett at least show up to one of the Browns’ offseason practices. It would be a confirmation to fans and the rest of the team that he and Monken were on the same page and working together to keep Cleveland’s defense among the NFL elite.

Instead, Monken has said he has not had any face-to-face interaction with the team’s best player. It has reignited the trade rumors surrounding Garrett that surfaced before the 2026 NFL Draft, and the doubts about his commitment to the organization that arose during his contract negotiations last offseason.

One day, Garrett will have his likeness alongside his memorabilia as a Hall of Fame inductee, but his career still has some twists and turns to come before that honor arrives.

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Forgotten Browns Defender Is Facing A Crucial Offseason