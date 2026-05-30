One of the benefits for NFL players when a new head coach arrives is that they get something of a clean slate to potentially jump-start their career, if need be. Even though Todd Monken has proven to be very demanding in his time with the Cleveland Browns so far, everyone is basically starting from scratch.

One of the players looking to take advantage of that is defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. A second-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, Hall has been a disappointment in his first two seasons.

Unfortunately, Hall’s third campaign is off to a rough start. He had to be helped to the locker room after injuring his right leg during a walkthrough period at Cleveland’s recent organized team activities (OTAs).

According to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, Hall’s injury is not believed to be serious. He could be back on the field when the next session begins on Monday, which would be good news, because Hall has a lot to prove to the organization and the new coaching staff.

The forgotten Browns defender is facing a crucial offseason, after other players have emerged in the role he was supposed to have.

“This is a big offseason for Hall. The Browns invested the No. 5 overall pick in Mason Graham last year, and Maliek Collins, who had 6.5 sacks in his first season with the Browns, will return from the quad injury that ended his 2025 season. Hall, entering his third season, was a second-round pick in 2024, the first pick the Browns made that year. He was supposed to be the interior disruptor that Graham and Collins became last season,” Labbe wrote.

In addition to Graham and Collins, this offseason, the Browns signed defensive tackle Kalia Davis as a free agent. After starting every game for the San Francisco 49ers last season, Davis was one of the few defensive additions made by Cleveland this offseason.

The Browns used just two of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on that side of the ball, and neither was a defensive lineman. That could bode well for Hall’s future, as he still has a place on the depth chart that could allow him to contribute this season.

Hall has played in just 17 games over his first two seasons. His rookie debut was delayed while he was serving a five-game NFL suspension related to a domestic altercation. After an in-season knee injury, Hall tore his MCL in that season’s finale, causing him to miss the first seven games of the 2025 campaign.

Now, Hall will have to make the most of this fresh start and prove to the Browns he has something to offer.

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