Analyst Believes Browns Coach Will Soon Be A Defensive Coordinator

It wasn’t exactly a memorable season in Cleveland, as the Browns went 3-14.

However, the organization has to do what it can to put this disastrous season in the rearview mirror as quickly as possible.

The quicker the team can figure out the coaching staff, the quicker it can move on to roster management in free agency and the draft, and one analyst believes the team is in danger of losing one of its best coaches.

ESPN Browns insider Brad Stainbrook shared that team safeties coach Ephraim Banda “will definitely be a defensive coordinator in the NFL within the next few years” after he recently interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their defensive coordinator opening.

Ephraim Banda will definitely be a defensive coordinator in the NFL within the next few years… https://t.co/INf0uReper — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 10, 2025

Of all the things that went wrong for the Browns this season, the safety position wasn’t one of them.

Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, Ronnie Hickman, and Rodney McLeod Jr. got the job done in the secondary, aside from not generating many turnovers.

Banda has been the team’s safeties coach for two years, his first job in the NFL after spending a little over a decade coaching at the college level.

Before coming to the Browns, Banda was the defensive coordinator at Utah State, preceded by his time as co-defensive coordinator at the University of Miami.

This is generally how it goes in the NFL, and it’s always tough to be the team that watches a young coach rise through the ranks and outgrow his position.

It does seem likely Banda will eventually be a defensive coordinator somewhere, and if it’s not with the Browns, it will be somewhere else, perhaps as soon as this upcoming season.

NEXT:

Rich Eisen Believes Browns Should Move On From Deshaun Watson