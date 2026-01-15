Analyst Believes Browns Have Already Found Their Coach

The 2025 NFL regular season has only been over for two weeks, and many teams are already well on their way to finding new head coaches. With nine vacancies, teams can’t afford to wait, as they want to give themselves the best chances at the top candidates.

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been shy about the number of coaches they’ve interviewed, as they’re working diligently to find the best option to propel this team into the future. They’ve had two interviews with internal candidates and brought in four outsiders to determine the top fit. While getting someone new into the organization can provide positives, there are some unknowns that are associated with that decision.

Analyst Garrett Bush recently noted on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that the Browns don’t need to interview anyone else, as they’ve already interviewed the right person for the job.

“Look around at any of these candidates. Jim Schwartz fits better than any of them. You wanna know why? He checks a lot of boxes. He’s a former head coach, he’s done a tremendous job while he’s been here with the defense,” Bush said.

As Bush mentioned, Schwartz has been masterful during his time as the Browns’ defensive coordinator, and their performances during the 2025 season were further evidence of that. He knows this team and how they operate, and clearly has the respect of the locker room, especially the new sack record-holder Myles Garrett.

If they want to build around Garrett and young players like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, perhaps having a defensive-minded coach like Schwartz is in their best interest. They will have to make improvements on offense, of course, but any new head coach will be tasked with helping that unit grow to its full potential.

Kevin Stefanski was an offensive-minded head coach and was given plenty of props in Minnesota before joining the Browns, and he wasn’t able to translate that success to his time in Cleveland. Perhaps it’s time for the team to look inward, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and hire someone who is the opposite of what they had before.

Things can’t get much worse for the Browns, and shaking things up could lead to unexpected success.

