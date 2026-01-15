Browns Will Interview Rams Defensive Coordinator

The Browns are continuing to cast a wide net in their head coaching search.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are expected to request an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula as the franchise sorts through its growing list of candidates.

“#Browns will put in a request to interview #Rams DC Chris Shula, league source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot said.

Shula, 38, is one of the younger coordinators in the league, but his résumé is already stacked with high-level NFL experience and recent production. He just completed his second season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator and his ninth year overall with the organization.

In his first year calling plays in 2024, Shula’s defense quietly became one of the more efficient units in football. The Rams finished tied for fifth in red zone defense and sixth in goal-to-go efficiency. They were also strong against the run, allowing the 10th fewest rushing touchdowns in the league.

The pass rush took a noticeable step forward as well. The Rams ranked sixth in total quarterback hurries, 10th in pressure rate, and 13th in total pressures. The secondary tied for 12th in interceptions and allowed the 12th fewest completions.

Before becoming defensive coordinator, Shula coached linebackers and served as the team’s pass rush coordinator. In 2023, linebacker Ernest Jones set the franchise record for tackles in a season. In 2022, the Rams’ secondary ranked among the league leaders in interceptions while several young defensive backs stepped into major roles.

Shula was also part of the Rams’ coaching staff during their Super Bowl run in 2021, where the defense finished sixth in rushing yards allowed and fifth in yards per carry.

Beyond the numbers, there is also a familiar football pedigree. Shula is the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula and the son of former Bengals head coach David Shula. He played linebacker at Miami of Ohio and has worked his way up through the NFL ranks, starting as a quality control coach with the Chargers before joining Sean McVay’s staff in 2017.

Whether he becomes a serious finalist remains to be seen, but his name adds another layer to a coaching search that continues to expand.

