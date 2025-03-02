Browns Nation

Sunday, March 2, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Made 2 Great Trades In Past 12 Months

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much talent in the NFL Draft in recent years.

That’s one of the fans’ main criticisms of GM Andrew Berry.

However, to be fair, he’s done pretty well with most trades.

Of course, we’re not even going to talk about the now-infamous Deshaun Watson trade, as the whole organization, not only Berry, reportedly pushed for that to happen.

On the other hand, when it comes to wide receiver trades, the team has fared pretty well.

At least, that’s how analyst Andrew Siciliano feels.

In the wake of the Deebo Samuel trade, he took to X to point out the most notable wide receiver trades in the past 12 months and the return that teams got for them.

Then, he pointed out that the Browns had made two of the best trades on that list, as they managed to get decent trade value in return for Amari Cooper’s services.

He also thinks that they got the best of the Jerry Jeudy deal, as he finished his first campaign with the organization with 90 receptions and north of 1,200 receiving yards.

All in all, Berry’s track record in trades is significantly better than that of the NFL Draft.

Hopefully, the team will make the most of their 11 draft picks, and they could certainly use another proven pass-catcher.

Star WR Matthew Golden could be a potential target early in the second round.

He has a first-round upside and could end up being the team’s primary pass-catcher almost right out of the gate.

All things considered, it will be better to draft a receiver than to trade for one.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

