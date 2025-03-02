Analyst Reveals Likely Contract That Browns Will Offer Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns would certainly love to keep Nick Chubb in town for the long run.

Unfortunately, this is a business first and foremost, and money is still king.

The Browns don’t have a lot of available cap space, and given Chubb’s age, performance last season, recent history of injuries, and potential suitors in free agency, it seems like it’ll be very difficult to sort things out.

That’s why Browns analyst Jack Duffin believes the Browns would only consider bringing him back with a four-year qualifying offer.

If the #Browns want to re-sign Chubb it’s likely on a four year qualifying contract As I read the rules he has to be a FA to do this. If he can get more than $3m elsewhere good luck to him https://t.co/qBjCzLp9KN — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) March 1, 2025

As such, he thinks that Chubb will leave if any team is willing to offer him more than $3 million per season.

The four-year qualifying offer is a kind of contract given to players with at least four credited NFL seasons.

However, the difference is that it also allows teams to incur a salary cap charge for players with just two years of accrued service time.

That would significantly alleviate Chubb’s cap hit.

Teams are allowed to use these contracts on two eligible players per season, and the Browns could take this route with their veteran running back.

Of course, that’s provided Chubb doesn’t get a more appealing offer somewhere else.

Chubb is being tied to multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some analysts believe the Browns could offer him a low-salary deal with incentives.

At this point in the offseason, however, it seems like it’s a long shot that he will return to Northeast Ohio next season.

