Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Browns Should Avoid 1 Player In 2025 Draft

Analyst Believes Browns Should Avoid 1 Player In 2025 Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Despite having two games remaining on the 2024 NFL schedule, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to look toward next season.

At 3-12, the Browns have no chance of making this year’s postseason, allowing the organization to evaluate its current roster and determine which players should be retained for 2025.

Additionally, the Browns have their first-round pick for the first time since 2021, allowing the organization to draft an impactful rookie.

Cleveland has lost four consecutive games, and the Browns could earn a higher draft position by losing their final two games.

Currently, Cleveland is projected to draft outside of the top three, meaning the Browns could miss out on a talent the organization truly wants.

One player the Browns should avoid is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, analyst Garrett Bush said.

“Under no circumstances, and it’s not because of him,” Bush said.

Bush pointed to the deficiencies in the running game, calling the Browns’ ground attack “trash.”

The analyst said that the Browns should focus on adding new offensive linemen before considering a running back like Jeanty that high in the draft process.

He added that Cleveland should hire a new coach to coordinate the running game and move on from Browns assistant coach Nick Charlton, a first-time NFL coach.

Bush did not stop there as he called out multiple offensive coaches for the lack of structure he has seen in this year’s ground attack.

The analyst did praise Jeanty as a strong running back, calling the player a “back that gets you a 1,000, 1,100 yards today.”

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Salary Cap Challenges Browns Will Face In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation