Analyst Believes Browns Should Avoid 1 Player In 2025 Draft

Despite having two games remaining on the 2024 NFL schedule, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to look toward next season.

At 3-12, the Browns have no chance of making this year’s postseason, allowing the organization to evaluate its current roster and determine which players should be retained for 2025.

Additionally, the Browns have their first-round pick for the first time since 2021, allowing the organization to draft an impactful rookie.

Cleveland has lost four consecutive games, and the Browns could earn a higher draft position by losing their final two games.

Currently, Cleveland is projected to draft outside of the top three, meaning the Browns could miss out on a talent the organization truly wants.

One player the Browns should avoid is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, analyst Garrett Bush said.

“Under no circumstances, and it’s not because of him,” Bush said.

Bush pointed to the deficiencies in the running game, calling the Browns’ ground attack “trash.”

The analyst said that the Browns should focus on adding new offensive linemen before considering a running back like Jeanty that high in the draft process.

He added that Cleveland should hire a new coach to coordinate the running game and move on from Browns assistant coach Nick Charlton, a first-time NFL coach.

Bush did not stop there as he called out multiple offensive coaches for the lack of structure he has seen in this year’s ground attack.

The analyst did praise Jeanty as a strong running back, calling the player a “back that gets you a 1,000, 1,100 yards today.”

