Sunday, September 29, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Should ‘Pare Down’ Offense Against Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have started off among the worst offenses in the NFL this year, scoring only 50 points through three games and amassing under 250 offensive yards per outing.

Analysts across the board agree that the Browns need to fix their offensive woes, but few agree with how the team can accomplish this task.

While some pundits have suggested the Browns become creative and put more variety into their playbook, others – like Garrett Bush – have veered in the opposite direction.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” podcast, Bush suggested the Browns should “pare down” their offensive menu and return to the basics against the Las Vegas Raiders in today’s matchup.

“What I’ve been told is less is more sometimes,” Bush said, adding, “So I say pare down; instead of having 17 menu items, you’ve got a couple of starters and the house special.”

Bush explained following his food analogy what the “house special” was, noting the Browns should run the football with their running backs and use play-action sets for the passing game.

The analyst based his advice on having multiple injuries on the offensive line, and a simpler playset would allow the Browns to play at a faster tempo with athletes potentially playing out of position against the Raiders.

Bush also noted that quarterback Deshaun Watson – who has struggled in the team’s new-look offense through three games – would have a “simple” read set to work with using play-action passes.

Through three games, Watson has completed only 57.8 percent of his passes, and getting the quarterback off to a quick start could help boost his confidence in this Week 4 matchup.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

