Analyst Believes Browns Will Choose Between 3 Coaches

As the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new head coach, one local analyst believes the list of realistic options is beginning to narrow.

On 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Daryl Ruiter shared his thoughts on where the organization appears to be headed and which candidates are emerging as the most serious possibilities.

“Nate Scheelhaase, Grant Udinski, Dan Pitcher. It’s gonna be one of those guys. All these guys know X’s and O’s. The separator has to be can you lead a football team. That’s why I don’t want Mike McDaniel,” Ruiter said.

The comment reflects what many around the league have started to sense. The Browns are strongly considering a younger, offensive-minded head coach to pair with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who remains under contract and widely respected inside the organization.

Scheelhaase, currently the Rams’ pass game coordinator, has quickly built a reputation as one of the brighter young offensive minds in the NFL. He has worked closely with Sean McVay’s staff and is viewed as a fast riser in coaching circles.

Udinski, now the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has also drawn significant attention. After previous stops developing quarterbacks and coordinating productive offenses, he has become a popular name in this year’s hiring cycle. Multiple reports have indicated the Browns have already done background work on him and view him as a legitimate option.

Pitcher, the Bengals’ offensive coordinator, brings AFC North familiarity and has been part of Cincinnati’s offensive success over the past several seasons. His experience developing quarterbacks and operating within a division the Browns know well could be appealing to Cleveland’s front office.

Ruiter’s comments also reveal skepticism about former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who has been connected to Cleveland by national insiders. While McDaniel’s offensive creativity is well known, some observers remain unconvinced that he fits what the Browns need during a major organizational reset.

The Browns are expected to undergo significant change this offseason, not just at head coach but potentially at quarterback, along the offensive line, and at wide receiver.

With Shedeur Sanders entering his second season, Deshaun Watson still on the roster, and two first-round draft picks in hand, the next head coach will inherit both opportunity and pressure.

