Browns Urged To Make A Push For 2 Free Agent QBs In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions to answer, including who will be their next head coach. But their identity crisis doesn’t end there, as they also need to determine who will be their starting quarterback going forward.

It could be Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, who just finished their up-and-down rookie seasons. Or it could be Deshaun Watson, who is angling to return next season in some capacity. But if it were up to Jeff Phelps, the Browns would bypass those two, hit the free agency market, and bring in a brand new QB.

Speaking on his show, Phelps listed both Daniel Jones and Malik Willis as two potentially great fits in Cleveland.

“Forget Shedeur. Forget Dillon Gabriel. Go after the top guys in free agency and make Daniel Jones, once he heals up, or Malik Willis your starting quarterback next year,” Phelps said.

— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 15, 2026

Willis may be a hot commodity this offseason, as he has earned praise as a backup option for the Green Bay Packers, and many believe he’s ready for more. Other teams like the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been keeping an eye on Willis. We don’t know where he will land, but it seems unlikely that he’ll remain in Green Bay next year.

As for Jones, the Indianapolis Colts would love to get him back, but at what cost? Even though he is returning from an injury, Jones could cost a lot, and the Colts may not be able to handle such a hefty paycheck. He was incredibly effective for the Colts, especially early in the season, but he may have played his last game for the Colts.

These are two suitable options for the Browns, although Phelps ultimately believes that the team should try to stumble through next season and hope for better luck in next year’s draft.

Many fans agree with him, thinking the Browns should see what they can do with Sanders, Gabriel, or Watson, then seek out more help when the next draft rolls around. Some believe that Sanders wasn’t given enough time to really find his footing, and they think a whole offseason with this team and a new head coach could work wonders for him.

Phelps’ statement emphasizes that the Browns have options, but it isn’t clear which direction they will take.

