Analyst Believes Browns Will Make Blockbuster Draft Day Move

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make in the months leading up to the 2026 NFL season. Their most pressing move is to decide on a head coach, but fans are hoping it is wrapped up soon.

One of the other decisions on the horizon revolves around the quarterback position, as they’ll have to figure out who their Week 1 starter is going to be. Shedeur Sanders showed some flashes at times, but it’s unclear if the team sees him as their long-term option. Dillon Gabriel didn’t do much for himself during his rookie season, and while Deshaun Watson will still be on the roster, it’s also undetermined what his playing status will look like.

While there’s a chance the Browns ride with the QBs currently on their roster, some believe they’ll draft another rookie this year, hoping to find someone new that can provide excitement and dynamism. Analyst Jeff Lloyd is one of those people, as he recently responded to someone on X who mentioned the Browns should trade up for Ty Simpson with, “I would very much say that is on the table.”

As the original X post indicated, fans would like to see the team make some moves to trade up in the draft, especially considering they have two first-round picks. Simpson is an interesting prospect coming out of Alabama, and may or may not be the answer for the Browns heading into the future.

At this point, the Browns might be open to trying anything, as current strategies are clearly not working as well as they’d like. With a new coach coming soon, perhaps it’s in their best interest to clean house on offense, letting the coach work with the quarterback of their choosing.

Of course, the Browns have made drastic and swift quarterback changes in the past to no avail, so it will be interesting to see what happens to kick off the 2026 campaign. Fans are asking for the team to do things differently, but how different remains to be seen.

