Dillon Gabriel Facing Growing Criticism

The Cleveland Browns handed Dillon Gabriel the keys to the franchise earlier this season, but so far, that move hasn’t resulted in much success. After a 1-4 start to his career, questions and concerns about Gabriel are raging throughout the Browns fanbase.

Many analysts and fans aren’t holding back their opinions about Gabriel and what the Browns should do with him. Appearing on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Zac Jackson said that Gabriel is “overmatched.”

He said that Gabriel has “hit the wall” and has done “nothing but go backwards since that first game.”

“He is overmatched, and the numbers say that, the eye test says it, and reality says that he always was,” Jackson said.

Gabriel Under Pressure as Browns Weigh QB Future

That’s a tough statement from Jackson, but it is one that many others share. As the team has continued to rack up painful losses, it’s become more and more apparent to them that Gabriel wasn’t ready for such a tall order and such major responsibilities.

QB Dillon Gabriel’s stats in his first 5 NFL starts: • 1-4 record

• 99/171 (57%) — 80.4 passer rating

• 850 yards (170 YDS/G)

• 6 TDs

• 2 INTs • 203 dropbacks (29th)

• 10 TWP (T-7th)

• 4.6 TWP% (3rd)

TWP = Turnover Worthy Pass#Browns #DawgPoundpic.twitter.com/Yyn2hI11l6 — King♕ (@Browns_Watcher) November 11, 2025

Through it all, the Browns have refused to give Shedeur Sanders a chance at quarterback, but that could change during the second half of the season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has pledged that Gabriel still has the full faith of the team.

He has stated that Gabriel is committed to improving, and the coaching staff believes in him. That may not be what some fans and analysts like Jackson want to hear, but the Browns aren’t budging.

The rookie QB is running out of chances to show the sort of development that fans want, and if the season ends without progress from him, statements like this one from Jackson will only grow louder and harder to ignore.

