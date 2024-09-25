Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Deserves A Pass After Giants Game

For over two years, the Cleveland Browns have wanted to see if quarterback Deshaun Watson could become the guy that leads this organization on a deep playoff run and the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Obstacles continue to pop up, keeping Cleveland from making that critical evaluation.

In 2022, an unforeseen suspension prohibited Watson from playing in the team’s first 11 contests.

Last year, injuries sidelined Watson after he played parts of six games over the first three months of the season.

And this year, injuries to the offensive line that have sidelined multiple starters – some dating back to last season – confound the Browns and its fanbase from determining if Watson is their guy.

Analyst Matt Fontana is among the individuals who believe Watson’s poor performance against the New York Giants deserves a pass as he was unable to show any measure of his abilities with the makeshift offensive line (via X).

“That is what is so frustrating,” Fontana said, adding, “All I wanted, and I maybe I just thought it was going to happen, is that I would get an honest run of an evaluation without all of this other crap.”

Is it fair to evaluate Deshaun Watson's performance behind a dismantled offensive line? #Browns@MattFontana83 & @Ryantyler33 have vastly different opinions 🧐 pic.twitter.com/74VQbnUbW2 — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) September 24, 2024

The comments sparked a fierce debate between Fontana and the show’s producer Ryan Tyler.

Tyler asked Fontana what it would take for the show’s titular host of the “Matt Fontana Show” to evaluate Watson.

Fontana explained that it was impossible for him – and the team’s coaches – to evaluate his play behind the porous offensive line and created another scapegoat for the organization to blame for Watson’s poor play.

NEXT:

Analyst Compares Giants' Loss To 'Dance With Two Left Feet'