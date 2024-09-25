Analyst Compares Giants’ Loss To ‘Dance With Two Left Feet’

The Cleveland Browns were definitively favored to defeat the New York Giants as oddsmakers spotted the Giants 6.5 points heading into last Sunday’s contest.

In the game itself, New York spotted the Browns a quick touchdown as Cleveland recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and scored 11 seconds into the game off a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

That was as close as the Browns would come to a victory, however, as the Giants scored 21 unanswered points – including a touchdown off of a Cleveland turnover – to upset the home team last weekend.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show,” co-host Gabriella Kruez shared her thoughts about the confounding game that started with such promise before ending in another Browns’ loss.

After watching the contest, Kruez compared the remaining 59 minutes of the Week 3 contest to a confusing two-step from the Browns.

“It felt like a dance with two left feet just across the board because obviously, we could have seen more from Deshaun, but the offensive line didn’t look like they were doing their thing,” Kruez said.

The #Browns did a speed-run challenge of ways to lose to a bad football team: sacks, bad penalties, drops, and bad quarterback play. #DawgPound "It felt like a dance with two left feet." – @theSportsGab presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/KNkfaZvEZ1 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 24, 2024

Dixon added the Browns had “weird stuff” that started to occur after Cleveland’s promising beginning in this game.

He wondered aloud if the Browns took the Giants “lightly” due to their 0-2 record and inept performances against the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.

Dixon added that the Browns did not “play well at all” against New York in all phases of the game.

Cleveland has an opportunity to even their record this Sunday when the Browns travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

