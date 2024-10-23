Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Played His Last Down For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have spent decades – literally – trying to get their franchise quarterback.

Now, considering everything they’ve been through and all they gave up to get Deshaun Watson, they could be back to square zero.

There already was a lot of speculation regarding Watson’s future with the organization beyond this season, and his season-ending Achilles injury may have put the last nail in his tenure’s coffin.

As a matter of fact, Cleveland sports insider Jayson Lloyd believes he’s played his last downs for the Browns (via 92.3 The Fan).

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, Lloyd stated that the Browns never planned for him to come back next season anyway (via X).

“You can’t possibly go into next season believing he’s your starting quarterback…he wouldn’t be back until October, anyway.” ⁦@ByJasonLloyd⁩ with ⁦@KenCarman⁩ and ⁦@SportsBoyTony⁩ on why he thinks Deshaun Watson has played his last down for the #Browns pic.twitter.com/S6JL9wzumV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 23, 2024

He said that the team could not possibly have thought that Watson was going to be their starting quarterback next season.

For starters, he’s not likely to be back on the field in time for the start of the campaign.

On top of that, he hasn’t played up to the levels of expectations – or like a starting-caliber quarterback, for all that matters.

Moreover, he believes that even Watson may have no interest in going back to Cleveland after how things transpired on Sunday.

He saw thousands of Browns fans cheering and celebrating the fact that he suffered a season-ending and potential career-altering injury, so why would he want to play for them, Lloyd questioned.

At the end of the day, it’s a shame that the experiment didn’t work, but they cannot keep doubling down on it if it has become evident that the team needs to move on.

