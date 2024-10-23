Peter King Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have a dilemma with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

After sending a half-dozen draft picks to the Houston Texans – including three first-round picks each of the past three drafts – Cleveland mortgaged part of its immediate future to acquire Watson.

Then, the franchise signed the quarterback to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, and the team has restructured that deal twice to push the salary cap burden to future seasons.

Now, the bill is coming due, and the Browns have no return on their investment to show for it.

Will the team move on from their much-maligned quarterback, or will the Browns continue to try and make this project work?

Analyst Peter King said what he’d do with the Watson issue.

On the “Let’s Go!” podcast, King made a bold statement about what the Browns should do with Watson’s looming – and large – salary cap hit in the next two seasons.

“Draft a quarterback, just move on, and play with a bad cap in 2025 and 2026,” King said

Move on from Deshaun Watson, and take a $120m cap hit? Absolutely, says Peter King. #Browns Hear @peter_king every week with @JimGrayOfficial on “Let’s Go!”, a @SIRIUSXM podcast DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/WUKQZgNbIn pic.twitter.com/O3v7vcmfUh — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) October 22, 2024

King said his conversation would be a simple one with Watson.

“You’re going to make all of the $46 million a year guaranteed … but you’re not going to be on our team,” King said, adding, “(The salary cap hit) would be $120 million if you cut Deshaun Watson after June 1, 2025.”

The analyst said there is no alternative in this situation, suggesting the Browns have their “hands tied behind their back” by Watson’s contract.

King said that Cleveland “can’t move forward” with Watson’s subpar play nor the distractions his presence will bring to the team.

