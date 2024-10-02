Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Analyst Believes Fans Are Losing Confidence In Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Not so long ago, Amari Cooper was the undisputed best pass-catcher for the Cleveland Browns.

It’s been four weeks since the season started, and that might not be the case anymore.

The veteran wide receiver has been fairly inconsistent this season.

He’s had some uncharacteristic drops, and Ken Carman and Anthony Lima believe the fans are starting to lose faith in him.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, they dissected Cooper’s play in the first four games of the season, stating that confidence in his game might be fading away.

Truth be told, to say that his play has been underwhelming would be a huge understatement.

He had been the lone bright spot in the passing game regardless of who was under center since he arrived in Cleveland, but that’s no longer the case.

So far, he’s logged just 16 receptions despite being targeted 37 times.

He’s logged 148 yards and two touchdowns, averaging roughly 37.0 yards per game and 9.25 yards per catch.

Granted, plenty of that also has had to do with Deshaun Watson’s subpar play.

Watson has struggled mightily with a lack of accuracy.

Then again, Cooper has also dropped plenty of catchable passes and just hasn’t looked as confident or as explosive as he has looked in the past.

If the Browns continue to struggle, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him on the trade block, especially with Jerry Jeudy emerging as Watson’s preferred and most reliable target.

NEXT:  Video Shows Nick Chubb Back At Practice For Browns
Browns Nation