Analyst Believes Fans Are Losing Confidence In Amari Cooper

Not so long ago, Amari Cooper was the undisputed best pass-catcher for the Cleveland Browns.

It’s been four weeks since the season started, and that might not be the case anymore.

The veteran wide receiver has been fairly inconsistent this season.

He’s had some uncharacteristic drops, and Ken Carman and Anthony Lima believe the fans are starting to lose faith in him.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, they dissected Cooper’s play in the first four games of the season, stating that confidence in his game might be fading away.

"I think it has slipped big time for a lot of fans." – @SportsBoyTony on #Browns fans trust in WR Amari Cooper @KenCarman doesn't see it that way. pic.twitter.com/CtWYkxgAuE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 2, 2024

Truth be told, to say that his play has been underwhelming would be a huge understatement.

He had been the lone bright spot in the passing game regardless of who was under center since he arrived in Cleveland, but that’s no longer the case.

So far, he’s logged just 16 receptions despite being targeted 37 times.

He’s logged 148 yards and two touchdowns, averaging roughly 37.0 yards per game and 9.25 yards per catch.

Granted, plenty of that also has had to do with Deshaun Watson’s subpar play.

Watson has struggled mightily with a lack of accuracy.

Then again, Cooper has also dropped plenty of catchable passes and just hasn’t looked as confident or as explosive as he has looked in the past.

If the Browns continue to struggle, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him on the trade block, especially with Jerry Jeudy emerging as Watson’s preferred and most reliable target.

