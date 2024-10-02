Video Shows Nick Chubb Back At Practice For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most injured teams in the NFL through the first month of the season, and the absence of some of the team’s pillars on offense has largely contributed to the team’s disappointing 1-3 start.

Luckily for Browns fans, one of the team’s most important players seems to be nearing a return after returning to practice this week.

The Browns’ X account shared footage of star running back Nick Chubb practicing for the first time this season on Wednesday, saying “You love to see it” in regards to finally having the star back on the gridiron.

.@NickChubb putting on that 24 again. You love to see it. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XF0VaDeyky — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2024

Chubb has been steadily progressing since the gruesome knee injury ended his 2023 season in Week 2, and many wondered at the time if that would have been it for his stellar career.

That is not the case, and Chubb could be just a few weeks away from a return to action to help a Browns offense that is yet to score more than 18 points in a game this season.

Jerome Ford has filled in admirably in Chubb’s absence this season and has 203 yards on 39 carries, which is good for 5.2 yards per carry, but he hasn’t proven to be capable of handling the typical heavy workload that Chubb typically took care of in previous years.

The Browns are also dealing with starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin working their way back from devastating knee injuries suffered early last season as well, and if the team can just hang on for the next few weeks, big reinforcements could be coming to help Deshaun Watson and the rest of this offense.

