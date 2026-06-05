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Analyst Believes Former Browns QB Could Join Steelers

Mike Battaglino
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Analyst Believes Former Browns QB Could Join Steelers
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a lot of uncertainty regarding their quarterback situation in 2027 and beyond. Yet they are not alone in facing such questions in the AFC North.

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the quarterback has already stated this will be his final NFL season. So, the Steelers could be in the market for another veteran next offseason.

That may lead them to someone very familiar to Browns fans. Baker Mayfield is entering the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if he is unable to come to terms on an extension, he would hit the market as a free agent.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter said he believes the former Browns QB could sign with the Steelers, a situation he describes as “delicious.”

“I’ve got the team for him and it’s not the Browns. The Steelers. I think Baker going to the Steelers would be delicious,” Ruiter said.

After acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022, the Browns moved on from Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and served as their starting QB for four seasons. Cleveland wisely traded Mayfield to a non-threatening destination, sending him to the Carolina Panthers, and he has played against the Browns just once since then, for the Panthers in the 2022 season opener.

Mayfield was released before the end of that season and landed a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers before the 2023 season and has resurrected his career over the past three seasons, which included two Pro Bowl selections.

Cleveland and Tampa Bay are scheduled to meet in Week 2 of this season, which will be Mayfield’s second game against his former team. If he were to join the Steelers, he would play them twice every season. With his bad feelings toward the organization, Mayfield’s presence with Pittsburgh could surpass the contentious relationship former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has with the Browns.

Fortunately, the Browns took steps to prevent Myles Garrett from coming back to haunt them in the near future, but they have no such protection against Mayfield.

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Mike Battaglino
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Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

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