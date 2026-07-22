Browns Veteran Is Drawing Comeback Player Of The Year Buzz

The Cleveland Browns could be home to one of the biggest and most surprising storylines in the NFL in 2026. If they give Deshaun Watson a chance to be their starting quarterback and he capitalizes on that opportunity, he’ll be the center of headlines, feel-good stories, and more speculation. Stacey Dales recently talked about the QB battle between Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

She stated that Watson is slightly ahead of Sanders in that competition, then added that the 30-year-old quarterback could be in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

“I think [Deshaun Watson’s] a hair ahead right now if you talk to people there in Cleveland. Remember, back-to-back Achilles injuries, but he’s been really sound through the course of OTAs. He’s driving the ball, as Todd Monken has talked about, and he’s shown signs of that mobility that we became accustomed to. Perhaps this could be a potential Comeback Player of the Year should he be the guy,” Dales said.

If Watson really does look like his former self, it’ll be a huge accomplishment. For a number of reasons, many people had counted him out.

He has experienced multiple debilitating injuries and a lengthy recovery process filled with setbacks. On top of that, he has brought controversy to the Browns due to his off-field behavior and the mammoth contract he received. He has surely experienced a frosty reception during his time in Cleveland.

If Watson becomes QB1 in 2026, the expectations will be high for him. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and he’ll need to play like one. There are many vocal Browns fans who want to see Sanders running the show, and they’ll be hard to win over. But victories have a way of convincing even the most steadfast followers.

Earning Comeback Player of the Year would be great, and it could kick off another exciting chapter in Watson’s career, but his biggest goal in the new season is surely to help the Browns get back on track, no matter how many awards come with that.

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