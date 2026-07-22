One Question Could Define The Browns’ Offensive Line Success

The Cleveland Browns have overhauled their offensive line significantly this offseason, and CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles believes one addition in particular could quietly determine how smoothly that retooled unit functions in 2026. Elgton Jenkins arrives in Cleveland expected to settle in at center, a somewhat unfamiliar assignment given his background at other spots along the line. Pereles included Jenkins among his list of under-the-radar players who could shape the upcoming season.

Pereles explained why Jenkins’ transition to center could be the most important aspect of Cleveland’s offense.

“One piece of an overhauled Cleveland offensive line, Jenkins is expected to settle in at center, a position he played full time for the first time last year. Jenkins is a two time Pro Bowler, but those berths, in 2020 and 2022, came when he was playing tackle and guard. Jenkins played in just nine games last year, too. His ability to play well and stay on the field will be key to keeping this new look offense running as smoothly as possible,” Pereles wrote.

Jenkins has a track record of versatility, having earned Pro Bowl recognition at multiple positions along the offensive line earlier in his career. That kind of positional flexibility speaks well to his overall football intelligence and technique, since excelling at both guard and tackle at a Pro Bowl level requires a different set of demands than settling into the pivot at center. Still, a full season at a new position brings its own learning curve, particularly regarding line calls, protection adjustments and the additional communication responsibilities that come with anchoring the middle of the offensive line.

But Jenkins played in only nine games last season due to injury. For an offensive line already undergoing substantial change this offseason, having Jenkins available for a full slate of games would provide much-needed continuity at a position that benefits enormously from stability and repetition alongside the same starting group.

Spencer Fano and the rest of Cleveland’s linemen will be counted on to protect whichever quarterback ultimately wins the starting job, and a steady presence at center often sets the tone for everyone else up front.

As training camp progresses, Jenkins’ transition to his new role will be one of the more important developments to track for a Browns offense hoping to establish stability after years of turnover along the offensive line. If Jenkins settles in smoothly while staying healthy, Cleveland’s rebuilt front could end up being far more effective than many people believe.

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