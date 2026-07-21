Analyst Names Browns’ Most Concerning Unit This Season

The Cleveland Browns have obviously put serious work into improving their roster in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re in perfect shape. There are still plenty of parts of their team that need to develop and grow. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Camryn Justice addressed which part of the Browns gives her the most concern.

As much as she likes Jared Verse, Justice isn’t completely sold on how the Browns’ pass rush game will function in 2026.

“I have the most questions with the pass rush, just because, obviously, you lose Myles Garrett. I do really like Jared Verse, and I’m excited to see what he puts on the table. It’s hard to imagine what this will look like when Myles Garrett dictated how offenses were operating. That’s where I’m a little concerned to see how they approach that. I think the pass rush is truly where my eyes are going. Can they sustain productivity and success without a superstar?” Justice said.

"I have the most questions with the pass rush. I do really like Jared Verse. It's hard to image what this will look like when Myles Garrett dictated how offenses were operating." 📞@camijustice on what Browns position group she's most concerned with outside of QBs pic.twitter.com/4X9xCossCw — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 21, 2026

The loss of Myles Garrett was obviously going to hurt the team’s defense. Giving up a two-time Defensive Player of the Year is going to impact how the Browns stop their opponents, especially when they’re saying goodbye to someone as legendary as Garrett.

Yes, the Browns are now home to two Defensive Rookie of the Year winners with Verse and Carson Schwesinger. And, yes, the team is now younger, which may bring more energy. But Garrett’s void cannot be understated, and there are valid reasons to be concerned.

As Justice noted, it’s hard to imagine what Cleveland’s defense will look like now, but fans will soon get their first look at it, and they could quickly learn that the team is in good hands. The Browns will undoubtedly look and feel different, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be in worse shape. They’ll have a new identity with fresh faces up and down the roster, but that could be exactly what they need.

The Browns’ defense was in great shape last year, and they had the ability to shut down opposing quarterbacks, thanks to the greatness of Garrett. If they want to take a step forward in 2026, they’ll have to maintain a high level of pass rush defense.

If their new identity doesn’t have that, they’ll be in bad shape all season long.

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