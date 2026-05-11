David Njoku Is Signing With An AFC Contender

After nine years in Cleveland, David Njoku is moving on, and he is heading to one of the more dangerous offenses in the AFC.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the longtime Browns tight end has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a new deal.

“Sources: The Chargers have agreed to terms with former Browns TE David Njoku, giving him a 1-year deal worth up to $8M. After nine years with Cleveland, Njoku moves on to catch passes from Justin Herbert,” Rapoport said.

Sources: The #Chargers have agreed to terms with former #Browns TE David Njoku, giving him a 1-year deal worth up to $8M. After nine years with Cleveland, Njoku moves on to catch passes from Justin Herbert in a deal done by @malkikawa of @FirstRoundMgmt. pic.twitter.com/3nET4eEwNo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2026

Njoku was selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami with the 29th overall pick, and he spent his entire professional career in Cleveland until now. Over nine seasons he appeared in 118 games and caught 384 passes for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most productive tight ends in franchise history. He averaged 10.6 yards per reception over his career and gave Cleveland a legitimate receiving threat at the position for years.

His best individual season came in 2023 when he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and 6 touchdowns across 16 games, earning Pro Bowl recognition and cementing himself as one of the better tight ends in the entire AFC. The numbers in 2024 and 2025 declined somewhat as the situation around him deteriorated, but the talent was never in question.

At $8 million on a one-year deal with the Chargers, Njoku gets a fresh start alongside Justin Herbert, one of the more talented quarterbacks in the entire league.

For the Browns, the departure is a significant one emotionally but makes sense from a roster standpoint. Harold Fannin Jr. is now the focal point of the offense, and the tight end room is being rebuilt around younger, cheaper options that fit the direction the franchise is heading.

Njoku gave Cleveland everything he had for nine years. He survived multiple coaching staffs, multiple quarterback changes, and multiple organizational resets.

Now he gets a chance to win with a legitimate contender. Browns fans should wish him nothing but the best.

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