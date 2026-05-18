Analyst Names ‘Centerpiece’ Of Browns’ Revamped Offense

The Cleveland Browns used two of their top three picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receivers. They selected KC Concepcion in the first round and followed that up by choosing Denzel Boston in the second round in an effort to improve a group that ranked last in the league in most significant statistical categories.

Concepcion and Boston are each in line for a spot in the starting lineup, or at least significant playing time in head coach Todd Monken’s offense. However, they may not be the top pass-catching threats, as that role could be filled by second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who Monken has already compared to Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers.

Analyst Lance Reisland has named Fannin as the “centerpiece” of the Browns’ revamped offense, based on his ability to line up anywhere and create mismatches for the defense.

“Fannin is the centerpiece of this offense because he is the player defenses must account for on every snap. He can line up all over the formation, win in the middle of the field and create separation against linebackers and safeties. His movement skills and natural hands make him a difficult matchup, especially when defenses are forced into heavier personnel groupings,” Reisland wrote.

A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a record-setting college career, Fannin emerged more quickly than anyone expected in his first NFL season. Seen as the eventual successor to veteran David Njoku, Fannin took over the No. 1 job as a rookie and went on to lead the Browns in most receiving categories, posting 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for a first down.

The Browns’ offense had another standout rookie in running back Quinshon Judkins, who was on his way to a 1,000-yard season before a short slump followed by a season-ending injury. It may be thought that Judkins would be the focal point of the offense, based on Monken’s success with Derrick Henry while the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, who led the NFL in rushing over his three seasons in that job.

But that unit also featured tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, so it should be no surprise that Monken and first-time coordinator Travis Switzer will look to Fannin for stability and production. He could become the most comfortable target for either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

The Browns also used late-round draft picks on tight ends Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, so it is clear that they intend to place a great emphasis on the position.

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Analyst Predicts How Browns Will Start The Season