Harold Fannin Jr. Just Earned A Massive Endorsement From An Unlikely Source

Harold Fannin Jr. has been one of the most exciting stories on the Cleveland Browns roster since the moment he arrived, and now one of the best tight ends in NFL history just went on record with a ringing endorsement of the second-year playmaker. When George Kittle tells you a tight end has impressed him, the entire football world should pay attention.

Kittle revealed his honest thoughts about Fannin Jr.

“One guy that I am a huge fan of, who I think is very talented, is Fannin Jr. from the Browns. I think he’s a very good player. First of, automatically awesome, No. 44, so you’ve already got that going for you. He’s a very talented player. Moves fast, has a good sense of space, can win on man-to-man, catches everything, and gives great effort in the run game. He’s impressed me a ton. I’m excited about him,” Kittle said.

#49ers TE George Kittle is very high on #Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr.: “He’s a very talented player. Moves fast, has a good sense of space, can win on man-to-man, catches everything, and gives great effort in the run game. I’m excited about him.” (🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/D1sa7lGeCE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2026

Kittle has spent his career redefining what a tight end can be in a modern offense, combining elite receiving ability with elite run blocking in a way that very few players at the position have ever managed. When he identifies those same qualities in a young player and says that player has impressed him a ton, that is not a casual compliment.

Fannin Jr. arrived in Cleveland as a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green. He promptly went out and posted 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie, breaking records at the tight end position and establishing himself as one of the most productive first-year tight ends in recent memory. His 10.2 yards per reception average and 67.3 percent catch rate told you everything about his reliability and efficiency as a target in this offense.

Now he enters year two with Kittle singing his praises publicly, a new head coach in Todd Monken who knows exactly how to deploy a versatile tight end, and an entire new offense to showcase his abilities even more.

The combination of those factors gives Fannin Jr. a runway to take a significant step forward in 2026.

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