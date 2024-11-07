Analyst Believes Paul DePodesta Is Being Phased Out Of Browns Organization

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson may have set them back years.

Someone will have to pay the price for it.

Andrew Berry’s job seems to be safe, and so does Kevin Stefanski’s.

That means that Paul DePodesta could be the odd man out.

At least, that’s how Anthony Lima feels.

Talking to Ken Carman on their radio show, he stated that he thinks the Browns are phasing DePodesta out, adding that they will either part ways with him or put him in a different position (via 92.3 The Fan).

"I think over the next few months, you're going to find out exactly what I'm talking about. I'll just leave it at that. I think it's pretty clear that (DePodesta) is being phased out, anyway, in all of this."

DePodesta signed a five-year contract extension in 2021.

He joined the Browns to help with their transactions and analytics, serving as their Chief Strategy Officer since 2016 after his extensive work in Major League Baseball.

It’s safe to say that he’s done a solid job for the most part.

Again, someone will have to pay the price for the Watson trade.

The Browns need to put themselves in a position to succeed in the future, and that will happen if they make the most of the draft assets they have on hand right now.

Lima may know something the rest of us don’t, but with the way things have unfolded this season, some changes will likely be made.

