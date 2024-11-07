Browns Nation

Thursday, November 7, 2024
Analyst Believes The Deshaun Watson Era ‘Is Over’

By
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a starting quarterback right now, at least not for the long run.

On paper, that’s Deshaun Watson.

However, with his performances, the way the fans clearly feel about him, and his health, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to work out for them.

Add Andrew Berry’s words about him to the mix, and it feels like we’re approaching the end of the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland.

At least, that’s how Ken Carman seems to feel.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he played back what the GM said of Watson and how they were focused on getting him back to full strength.

He pointed out that Berry didn’t actually commit to having Watson back under center, so he feels this is all but over.

Truth be told, that only makes sense.

The team wanted to make things work with Watson.

They gave up a lot to get him and then signed him to a huge, fully-guaranteed contract extension.

They got him a different offensive coordinator and more weapons, and it just never worked out.

More than that, it became more than evident that the fans were through with him as well.

The Browns will still need to solve the contract situation and will most likely have to bite the bullet to get rid of that deal.

But as tough as it might be to admit that the experiment failed, doubling down on it will only set this team back, and that’s something they cannot afford.

