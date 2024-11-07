Analyst Believes The Deshaun Watson Era ‘Is Over’

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a starting quarterback right now, at least not for the long run.

On paper, that’s Deshaun Watson.

However, with his performances, the way the fans clearly feel about him, and his health, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to work out for them.

Add Andrew Berry’s words about him to the mix, and it feels like we’re approaching the end of the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland.

At least, that’s how Ken Carman seems to feel.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he played back what the GM said of Watson and how they were focused on getting him back to full strength.

"You had your first parole hearing, yesterday. The Watson era is over. It is officially done. Him being on the field, that's done. Book it." @KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony the message within #Browns GM Andrew Berry's comments was clear pic.twitter.com/YMU4XWA4zO — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 7, 2024

He pointed out that Berry didn’t actually commit to having Watson back under center, so he feels this is all but over.

Truth be told, that only makes sense.

The team wanted to make things work with Watson.

They gave up a lot to get him and then signed him to a huge, fully-guaranteed contract extension.

They got him a different offensive coordinator and more weapons, and it just never worked out.

More than that, it became more than evident that the fans were through with him as well.

The Browns will still need to solve the contract situation and will most likely have to bite the bullet to get rid of that deal.

But as tough as it might be to admit that the experiment failed, doubling down on it will only set this team back, and that’s something they cannot afford.

NEXT:

College QB Linked To Browns In Latest NFL Mock Draft