There Is A Betting Favorite The Browns Will Draft With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback to build their team around.

That’s why most people expect them to go with one with their first-round pick.

However, given how underwhelming this class is at that position, that might not be the case.

As things stand now, it seems like Cam Ward is the only player worth rolling the dice on at the top of the board.

With that in mind, Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk reports that Penn State star Abdul Carter has now emerged as the odds-on favorite to be the second player off the board:

“With Miami quarterback Cam Ward widely expected to go to the Titans with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has solidified his status to go second overall. Carter is a -125 favorite to go second overall at DraftKings. Ward is a -700 favorite to go first overall,” Smith wrote.

The Browns signed Myles Garrett to a contract extension, and pairing him with Carter would give them one of the most dominant and physical pass-rushing duos in the game.

Carter has been widely considered as either the best or second-best player in this class, with Travis Hunter being the only player who could challenge him for that distinction.

Granted, the Browns already have the best pass-rusher in the game, and that hasn’t necessarily led to success, and one could make a strong case for a quarterback being much more important than an EDGE defender.

Nevertheless, that’s also why you want to get things right at quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders doesn’t seem to have a high ceiling, and he’s projected to be a lower-to-mid-tier starter at the next level.

The Browns could still take a quarterback further down in the NFL Draft while also getting the best player in this class, and that would be a big win.

