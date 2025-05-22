Analyst Believes Saints Could Target 1 Browns QB After Preseason

The Cleveland Browns have four healthy quarterbacks and five under contract right now.

Needless to say, it’s hard to believe they will enter next season with all of them on the roster.

One will most likely be the odd man out, and it might not be any of the rookies.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Ross Jackson predicted that Kenny Pickett could become an appealing trade chip before the start of the season.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he predicted that the New Orleans Saints could look to make a run at him after the preseason:

“In a scenario in which the Saints get to the end of the preseason and decided they need a veteran quarterback in their building, I can absolutely see Kenny Pickett being a target. No disrespect to Joe Flacco, but the reason why I like Kenny Pickett is because he has the connection to Kellen Moore, he played under Kellen Moore, and won under Kellen Moore,” Jackson said.

That’s not entirely far-fetched to think.

Some believe that the Saints’ quarterback of the future isn’t on their roster.

Spencer Rattler failed to take a leap in college and didn’t look sharp as a rookie, and Jake Haener also left plenty to be desired.

The Saints will have an offensive-minded head coach in Kellen Moore, who also coached Pickett during their lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles, so there are some ties there.

The Browns are reportedly very high on Pickett and legitimately believe he can be a starter.

Nevertheless, they could and should prioritize developing their own rookies.

Granted, all of the Browns’ options at quarterback aren’t particularly exciting.

But we’ve seen crazier things happen in the past, and they need to be given a long look.

