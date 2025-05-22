Insider Believes Browns Veteran Needs A ‘Change Of Scenery’

The Cleveland Browns hoped that Deshaun Watson would be the answer to their prayers.

On paper, if you ignore his many issues off the field, he has the talent and skills to be the best quarterback the franchise has ever had.

Fast forward to today, and that wasn’t even close.

He cost the team a lot of resources, money, and peace of mind.

Now, team owner Jimmy Haslam has even gone on the record to admit that they made a mistake when they traded for him.

That’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the team should find a way to trade him somewhere else.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider claimed that Watson was pushing to get back on the field this season, and that’s not likely to happen in Cleveland:

“He wants to come back this year. He’s determined to come back this year. I doubt he’s going to play this season. I do think a change of scenery would be best for him and Browns.”

Watson has taken multiple cryptic shots at his doubters as he shares clips from his recovery.

Nevertheless, even if he hadn’t suffered a setback, it’s hard to envision any scenario in which the Browns would play him again.

Some fans even cheered when he sustained what was clearly a season-ending injury.

The Browns look all but done with Watson, who might not have many fans anywhere else either, all things considered.

Then again, the only thing more difficult than giving him another shot might be finding him a trade suitor.

