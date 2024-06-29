Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, June 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns

Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Every NFL team begins the season with one goal: holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Although only one team each season will ultimately achieve that dream, the window for NFL franchises who have legitimate shots at making the game lasts for a short time and can expire before the team realizes that aspiration.

That’s why analyst Garrett Bush believes the Cleveland Browns have to make the most of their opportunity this season, declaring a Super Bowl berth as the team’s minimum requirement to make this season success in his mind.

“I need a Super Bowl,” Bush said, emphasizing an appearance in the league’s final game later in the video clip the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” podcast’s Twitter account shared on Friday.

When asked how Bush would view this season should it end in the AFC Championship game, the analyst doubled down.

“At some point, you’ve just got to do it,” Bush said of the Browns making their first Super Bowl appearance.

Bush added that the opportunity to make progressive steps toward the Super Bowl was not always an option.

He noted that the window for the Browns to make the Super Bowl is finite, and he explained that it is a now-or-never chance for Cleveland to punch their first-ever trip to the finale.

Bush made a comparison to the Oklahoma City Thunder, an NBA team that made one NBA Finals appearance with a lineup that included a young Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook in the early 2010s.

“The Thunder should have won 10 titles; they won zero together,” Bush said about the NBA franchise.

NEXT:  Browns Defensive Line Earns Intriguing Rank
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Browns Defensive Line Earns Intriguing Rank

12 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Could Trade 1 QB This Offseason

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb's Return Date Could Determine RB Room Cuts

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Analyst Teases Dawand Jones Will Start Over 1 Veteran OL

1 day ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Former Draft Pick Could Be Left Off 53-Man Roster

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Insider Dispels Age As A Factor For Amari Cooper Extension

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Martin Emerson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Browns' Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Should Focus On Re-Signing 1 Defender Before Training Camp

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Photos Emerge Of Proposed Stadium Site

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praised For 1 Offseason Move

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Identifies Position Browns Should Consider Upgrading

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rumored QB Salary Cap Could Hurt Browns

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Could Target 3 Free Agents For Final Roster Spot

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Analyst Names 1 Browns Defender As Breakout Player

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Offense Ranked As NFL's Best In 1 Interesting Category

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Suggests Amari Cooper Upset Over 1 Player's Extension

5 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Extending Jedrick Wills

5 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ahmarean Brown Praises 1 WR As His Rookie Mentor

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Analyst Takes Intriguing Stance On Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Browns Nation