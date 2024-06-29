Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns

Every NFL team begins the season with one goal: holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Although only one team each season will ultimately achieve that dream, the window for NFL franchises who have legitimate shots at making the game lasts for a short time and can expire before the team realizes that aspiration.

That’s why analyst Garrett Bush believes the Cleveland Browns have to make the most of their opportunity this season, declaring a Super Bowl berth as the team’s minimum requirement to make this season success in his mind.

“I need a Super Bowl,” Bush said, emphasizing an appearance in the league’s final game later in the video clip the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” podcast’s Twitter account shared on Friday.

For @Gbush91, when it comes to the 2024 #Browns, it's a Super Bowl appearance or bust!https://t.co/CGNPa5VGtY pic.twitter.com/1U5qAHPSCw — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 28, 2024

When asked how Bush would view this season should it end in the AFC Championship game, the analyst doubled down.

“At some point, you’ve just got to do it,” Bush said of the Browns making their first Super Bowl appearance.

Bush added that the opportunity to make progressive steps toward the Super Bowl was not always an option.

He noted that the window for the Browns to make the Super Bowl is finite, and he explained that it is a now-or-never chance for Cleveland to punch their first-ever trip to the finale.

Bush made a comparison to the Oklahoma City Thunder, an NBA team that made one NBA Finals appearance with a lineup that included a young Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook in the early 2010s.

“The Thunder should have won 10 titles; they won zero together,” Bush said about the NBA franchise.

