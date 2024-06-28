Browns Defensive Line Earns Intriguing Rank

The Cleveland Browns showcased a historic defense in 2023, leading the league with both the fewest yards allowed and the fewest passing yards allowed.

While the team ranked in the middle of the pack against the run, few analysts could argue with the production the defensive line produced as the team finished sixth in the league with 49 sacks last season and ended with the fourth-most total yards lost from those sacks.

Cleveland also had the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award winner in Myles Garrett to lead their defensive front, and the eight-year defensive end returns in 2024 to lead the group again.

With a majority of the team’s starters returning – and healthy – to start 2024, PFF’s recent ranking for the defensive line compared to other NFL franchises will intrigue fans.

PFF shared their rankings on Twitter, placing the Browns as the fifth-best defensive line heading into the 2024 season.

The Top-10 defensive lines going into next season, per @PFF_Sam pic.twitter.com/Pk5tqevHPu — PFF (@PFF) June 26, 2024

In addition to Garrett, the Browns also have Za’Darius Smith, Alex Wright, and Ogbo Okoronkwo returning at the defensive end position.

Combined, those three athletes earned 15 total sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 2023.

The interior of the line includes returning stalwarts Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst for 2024.

Cleveland added to the ranks through the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Mike Hall Jr. with their second-round pick while adding Jowon Briggs with one of the team’s seventh-round selections.

The Browns also signed veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson this offseason, bolstering a position that was hampered by injuries in 2023.

PFF ranked the defensive lines of the Jets, the 49ers, the Eagles, and the Lions ahead of Cleveland’s front four.

