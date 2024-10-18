Analyst Calls Browns’ Decision To Build Domed Stadium A ‘No Brainer’

The Cleveland Browns finally announced their intentions for the future home, publicly revealing that the team will begin the process of building a domed facility at Brook Park.

While the decision may upset some fans, analyst Garrett Bush is pushing his chips all in on this decision.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush called this announcement a “no brainer” as the team will build a facility that can attract mega sporting events and entertainment to Cleveland in the future.

“This was always going to happen; it was a no-brainer,” Bush said.

.@Gbush91 is ALL IN on the #Browns decision to build the Dome in Brook Park #DawgPound | https://t.co/7dyU7BE3Gr pic.twitter.com/T6rh6keFPe — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 18, 2024

Bush noted how the alternative – proposed renovations to Huntington Bank Field on the lakefront property – was not a suitable solution for the Browns.

“The money they was going to sink into that thing on the lake wasn’t going to make no sense,” Bush said, adding, “They didn’t have no infrastructure around it; they can’t build it up.”

The analyst added that Browns fans from around the world would be interested in seeing the facility, and the domed stadium would be able to host a Super Bowl, a NCAA football championship contest, and a NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

Bush mentioned the Gateway Project – which helped build Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland – as a reason that building nice, state-of-the-art complexes can attract new opportunities for the community to host events.

The analyst said once the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex was built, the Major League Baseball All-Star game was awarded to Cleveland shortly thereafter.

