5 Browns Players Are Questionable For Sunday’s Game

For the first time in several weeks, the Cleveland Browns are not among the top three teams in terms of the number of players listed on the NFL’s weekly report.

With 15 players listed on the report, the Browns are still among the least healthy squads in Week 7.

Still, an improvement on the weekly injury report is good starting place for Cleveland to make changes to the results on the field.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared this week’s report on X, noting that five players are questionable for the upcoming contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines – a pair of players who had injury designations heading into the 2024 NFL regular season – are listed as questionable.

Despite the designation, head coach Kevin Stefanski explained in today’s press conference that he expects Chubb to be on the field this Sunday.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks – who has injuries to his elbow and triceps – is also listed as questionable, as are center Ethan Pocic and safety Juan Thornhill.

Pocic practiced for the second consecutive day, meaning he should be available for the offensive line on Sunday.

The center’s return is a big deal for the Browns after backup Nick Harris was lost for the year on the third play from scrimmage last week.

Hicks and Thornhill will be big additions to the defense as it steps up against the Bengals and their top-10 offense.

Running back Jerome Ford and safety Ronnie Hickman were already ruled out of this weekend’s contest.

