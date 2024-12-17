Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Analyst Calls For A ‘New Direction’ In Browns’ Front Office

By
Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have taken one step forward and one step back over the past couple of years.

Every time they seem ready to break out and become a competitive team, they fail to live up to those expectations.

That’s why Tony Rizzo has finally had it with the team.

On Tuesday’s edition of ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned pundit stated that it’s about time the Browns make some changes in the front office.

Rizzo argued that the Browns believe they have a state-of-the-art operation when, in reality, it’s actually pretty antiquated.

For that, he believes the team must part ways with Kevin Stefanski and some decision-makers.

He believes they need a strong coach who can “actually make some decisions for himself.”

He also thinks they need a football guy who listens to analytics instead of a bunch of analytics-driven decision-makers.

Of course, that’s one fan’s opinion, and there’s a case to be made for what he’s saying.

The chances of that happening, at least for now, seem slim.

GM Andrew Berry is firmly expected to return next season, and so is Stefanski.

This team isn’t that far off from being a Super Bowl contender.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

