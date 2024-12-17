Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says Fans Don’t Want Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has backfired tremendously.

More specifically, their decision to give him such a big, fully guaranteed contract before he even set foot on the field has backfired tremendously.

One doesn’t have to be a football savant to realize this hasn’t worked out.

When he wasn’t suspended, he was hurt or mostly failed to play up to expectations.

On top of that, all the stuff off the field has been a major distraction.

That’s why it’s not surprising that some fans aren’t that high on him anymore.

That’s why Ken Carman finally lost his patience.

In the latest edition of his show, he was furious that the Browns organization can’t seem to get a hold of the idea that the fans don’t like Watson at all (via 92.3 The Fan).

"Hear that crowd when he throws an incompletion. They don't like him. Can anybody get that through their heads?"@KenCarman goes off on the idea of the #Browns bringing Deshaun Watson back to compete for the starting QB job Hear the full segment here: https://t.co/F9JVtjvX65 pic.twitter.com/dPBHpcaHk0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 17, 2024

He recalled the fans’ reaction when he threw an incomplete pass, and he doesn’t understand why they can’t read the room and would still look to bring him back, even if it was for financial reasons.

Truth be told, watching some fans literally cheer when he suffered a season-ending injury spoke volumes about how some fans feel about him.

Even as a player, it must be hard to turn the page and forget what happened.

If not for what he allegedly did off the field, for his play on it, or maybe both, plenty of Browns fans seem to no longer want anything to do with him.

