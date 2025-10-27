Browns Nation

Monday, October 27, 2025
Analyst Calls For Browns To Make Major QB Change

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell back to earth in Week 8.

Getting past Drake Maye and the red-hot New England Patriots on the road was a big challenge, and trying to do so with a limited offense made it almost impossible.

That’s why, after the loss, analyst Tony Rizzo believes it’s time to replace starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Rizzo again questioned the Browns’ treatment of Shedeur Sanders and urged them to finally give him a chance to play.

“Dillon Gabriel looked like Dillon Gabriel. I’ve seen enough. I said I’ve seen enough last week,” Rizzo said.

Making his fourth NFL start, Gabriel finally turned the ball over, throwing two interceptions against New England.

He completed 21 of 35 passes for 156 yards and two passing touchdowns in the lopsided loss.

Once again, it seemed like he was either unwilling or unable to find anybody downfield, and one of his interceptions came on one of his few attempts at a deep throw.

Sanders may not be ready, as he was inactive for the game with a back injury, and he may not be much better than this.

But at this point, if healthy, not giving him a chance to prove what he’s got would be a disservice to the team.

The playoffs look to be already out of reach, but there are nine more games left on the schedule for the Browns to figure out whether Sanders can be their starting quarterback going forward.

As for Gabriel, maybe they’ve already seen enough.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

