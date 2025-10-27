Ryan Clark Calls Out Browns For Wasting Talent

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game summed up Myles Garrett’s NFL career to perfection.

The All-Pro edge rusher was the most dominant player on the field, logging a career-high five sacks.

Unfortunately, the Browns still lost to the New England Patriots.

It wasn’t just that they lost, but that the game wasn’t even close.

The Patriots were the better team in all aspects, earning their sixth win of the season.

With that in mind, former NFL player Ryan Clark called out the Browns for the way they are squandering Garrett’s career.

“Cleveland is wasting an all-time great defensive player!! Myles Garrett is so dominant. It’s not even funny,” Clark wrote on X.

The Browns are not making the most of having a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and likely Hall of Famer.

Then again, it’s not like Garrett is garnering much sympathy at this point.

He asked to be traded and had a valid argument for wanting to leave.

Then, as soon as the Browns one-upped their contract offer, he agreed to a massive new deal and even got a no-trade clause.

That’s to say that Garrett was well aware of what he was getting himself into.

He knew the roster, the personnel, and the organization’s plan for the future.

He also did not show up and lead by example during voluntary workouts.

Garrett could’ve left, and no one would’ve judged him or blamed him for that.

Now, he’s made his bed, but at least he’ll be financially compensated.

