Analyst Calls For Browns To Trade 3 Players

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a peculiar situation as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Despite boasting one of the league’s most expensive rosters, the team sits in troubled waters.

As the Browns head into their bye week, the timing couldn’t be better for some much-needed reflection and rejuvenation.

The break offers a chance to step back and assess their situation, though it might take more than just rest to fix their current predicament.

New York Times analyst Jason Lloyd has stepped forward with some daring proposals for the struggling franchise.

His suggested roster shake-up includes parting ways with several key players, notably Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Jed Wills.

“Trade Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Jed Wills. Cold call contenders searching for a backup quarterback and send them Jameis Winston for market value (it won’t be much). Elijah Moore can go with him,” Lloyd wrote.

The analyst’s proposal extends to exploring trade options for backup quarterback Jameis Winston, although acknowledging the likely modest return.

Even Nick Chubb’s name has surfaced in discussions, though Lloyd admits the running back’s trade value might be limited.

After completely revamping their offense and coaching staff – the same group that fought through adversity to reach the playoffs last season – the Browns have managed just two wins past Week 9.

Players without contracts extending beyond this season might want to start packing their bags, as January could bring significant changes.

As Tuesday’s trade deadline inches closer, the Browns’ roster could look markedly different by midweek.

General Manager Andrew Berry faces what promises to be an uncomfortable media session during the bye week.

