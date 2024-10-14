Analyst Calls For Browns To Trade Star Defender

To say that the start of the season has been disappointing for the Cleveland Browns and their fans would be a massive understatement.

Kevin Stefanski’s team was coming off an incredible season in 2023.

They were stout and resilient, and their next-man-up mentality took them to the playoffs.

Fast forward to today, and the Browns are 1-5, and their chances of reaching the postseason seem quite slim, to say the least.

With that in mind, former NFL player Chris Canty urged them to just pull the plug, blow the roster up, and trade Myles Garrett.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s UNSPORTSMANLIKE, Canty stated that the only way the Browns could fix this situation was by moving on from the former No. 1 selection.

Canty doesn’t see the Browns’ season improving at any point, so they might as well make the most of that chance to hit the drawing board again.

A three-time All-Pro and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett is clearly the Browns’ best player.

He’s logged four sacks and has forced two fumbles during the first six games of the season, and he continues to be one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the entire league.

Just like Deshaun Watson, Garrett has a very lucrative contract.

Nevertheless, unlike Watson, Garrett should have plenty of suitors, and the Browns could get some elite value in return.

Then again, as much as this could make sense on paper, it’s hard to envision the Browns even considering this idea.

