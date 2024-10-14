Browns Insider Urges Team To Scout 3 College QBs

With the Cleveland Browns currently 1-5 this season, many analysts are already turning the page on the 2024 NFL campaign and starting to look at what promise the 2025 NFL Draft may bring.

It’s a sign of a franchise that’s been here before, offering no hope for their current iteration as they begin to look at what players are available for a future that will offer a winning campaign.

Count Browns insider Tony Grossi among that group.

Grossi shared an ominous message on X Monday morning, suggesting the Browns should be investing their scouting efforts toward the top of the draft in a sign that this year’s team will finish among the worst in the league and should move on from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“If the Browns have not yet attended every game played by Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck & Cam Ward, they better start now,” Grossi wrote.

Through six games, Watson has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns against only three interceptions.

Watson has added 148 rushing yards on the year on 29 carries, ranking second on a team that ranks dead-last in offense this season.

The three quarterbacks Grossi named are leading their teams to strong seasons this year.

Ewers is quarterbacking the No. 1 team in the nation as the signal caller for the Texas Longhorns.

Beck is Georgia’s quarterback, and his team’s only loss this season was to Alabama on the road.

Ward is the No. 6 ranked Miami’s quarterback, piloting the undefeated Hurricanes this season.

All three quarterbacks look to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

