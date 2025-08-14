Analyst Calls For Shedeur Sanders To ‘Eliminate’ Concerning Tendency

The Cleveland Browns got a glimpse of what Shedeur Sanders can do.

However, the preseason is rarely about the numbers.

Teams later dissect the tape and figure out what went wrong and what didn’t.

There was a lot to like about Sanders’ debut, but he wasn’t flawless.

As pointed out by PFF analyst John Kosko, Sanders still showed a worrisome tendency to take sacks:

“There are still things for him to clean up in that regard, particularly taking sacks when the better play is on the field. Sanders will need to eliminate his tendency to take sacks and scramble around like he’s an elite-level athlete, but when he plants his foot to deliver the ball, he has the talent to succeed in the NFL,” Kosko wrote.

Like Kosko said, Sanders isn’t the most athletic quarterback out there by any means, and he’s not likely to ever become a legitimate dual-threat quarterback.

He’s not mobile or swift, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing; we’ve seen dozens of quarterbacks dominate the league as pocket passers.

Sanders took a lot of sacks in college, several of which happened because of subpar protection and a shaky offensive line.

Even so, he also held onto the ball for way too long multiple times.

Still, those are common rookie mistakes, and that can be coached out of his game.

Sanders has put in the work since being drafted by the Browns, and he made quicker decisions in his preseason debut than he did in college.

He also looked comfortable within the flow of the offense.

He’s a work in progress, and under normal circumstances, perhaps he would be better off just sitting for one year and learning from a veteran.

In the Browns’ particular case, however, he might be their best option, and with two first-round picks in next year’s draft, they need to figure out whether he’s their guy or not.

NEXT:

Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About Dealing With Injury