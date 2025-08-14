Browns Nation

Thursday, August 14, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About Dealing With Injury

Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About Dealing With Injury

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About Dealing With Injury
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has shifted as injuries reshape the preseason landscape.

Dillon Gabriel’s hamstring injury opened the door for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to get extended work during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Now Sanders faces his own setback after sustaining an oblique strain during practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gabriel appears positioned to return for this weekend’s preseason matchup against Philadelphia.

When reporters recently asked about dealing with the frustration of missing practice time, Gabriel provided insight into his mindset.

“No frustration, just things that you got to get better from and things that you got to attack. There’s times where you’re trying to get better and things don’t go your way in that way, but it’s just daily work to try and get back. And I try to just stay in the moment. I’ll look forward to that moment once it comes and be right where my feet are,” Gabriel told reporters.

The Oregon product has maintained his trademark composure while navigating one of this year’s most-watched rookie quarterback situations.

Gabriel brings extensive college experience from stops at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Cleveland’s unsettled quarterback depth chart creates a legitimate opportunity for Gabriel to compete for meaningful snaps as a rookie.

Gabriel’s most recent action came during a joint practice with Philadelphia, where he completed 6 of 19 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The uneven performance highlighted areas for improvement while showing glimpses of his potential.

If Gabriel reaches full health by Week 1, he could position himself to make an early impression.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation