Analyst Calls Out Specific Weakness In Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns face mounting pressure in their secondary as opponents continue targeting their vulnerable nickelback position through the season’s first two games.

Opposing offenses have identified and exploited this defensive weakness, creating concerns ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns’ cornerback group lacks the consistency needed to shut down passing attacks in a competitive AFC North division.

The defensive struggles have caught the attention of analysts across the league.

Recently, analyst Ross Tucker pinpointed the specific problem plaguing Cleveland’s defense during his breakdown of their recent performances.

“Everybody was playing good defense except for the nickelback,” Tucker said. “Who do you think the Packers are going to pick on this week? What position do you think they’re going to target? Everybody’s just drawing up plays now to try to pick on the cornerback for the Cleveland Browns, and rightfully so.”

While the rest of Cleveland’s defensive unit has performed well, Tucker highlights that the team hasn’t found consistency at that crucial spot.

Myles Harden, a second-year, seventh-round pick, continues developing, which likely explains why coaches are giving more repetitions to Cameron Mitchell.

Veteran Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending injury, while Greg Newsome II was supposed to provide stability.

Newsome’s regression from 2024 has sparked questions about his long-term role in the defensive scheme.

Mitchell has taken 34% of defensive snaps but hasn’t consistently locked down receivers either.

Against Green Bay, who frequently targets secondary weaknesses, these struggles will be magnified.

For a team trying to end an eight-game losing streak, strengthening the cornerback corps remains critical.

