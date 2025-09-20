Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle QB Controversy

The Cleveland Browns face mounting quarterback questions after an 0-2 start that has exposed offensive struggles.

Veteran Joe Flacco has failed to provide consistent production, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders wait for opportunities.

The team enters a challenging three-game stretch that could define their season trajectory.

Coach Kevin Stefanski maintains his commitment to Flacco despite growing fan frustration over the lack of explosive plays.

Browns insider Zac Jackson offered a perspective on how the team should handle their quarterback situation during a recent appearance on the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.’

“If this were a first-round quarterback, you might think about playing him now, right? But you made the decision to go with Joe,” Jackson said. “Why is Joe here? For his experience, for his calm, for getting guys in the right positions. You have to give him a chance to do that, right? And if guys are still not getting open, not catching the ball, or not running the right route in a couple of weeks, you can explore that. But the reality is, you’re about to go to Detroit, you’re about to go to London to play Brian Flores, and then you come back to play in Pittsburgh. So, I would let Joe take those punches.”

The Browns organization believes Flacco provides stability during this crucial period.

They signed the veteran specifically for situations like this, expecting his experience to stabilize an offense still searching for an identity.

His lack of mobility has drawn criticism, but Cleveland values his ability to manage games and guide younger players.

Gabriel remains the primary backup while Sanders continues developing as the third-string option, though questions persist about his progress.

Cleveland’s offensive inconsistencies make reliable quarterback play essential as the team navigates upcoming tests.

The next three games will determine whether Flacco can weather the storm or if circumstances force a change.

These matchups against quality opponents will reveal the true state of the Browns’ playoff aspirations.

