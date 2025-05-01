Analyst Compares Browns Draft Pick To J.J. Watt

The Cleveland Browns made one of the most surprising moves of the 2025 NFL Draft.

By trading back in the first round, they lost out on the opportunity to select Travis Hunter, one of the most highly touted prospects of the past decade.

Hunter’s athleticism on both sides of the ball was the carrot dangling in front of the league’s faces this year, but only one team could get him.

It seems that the Browns knew they weren’t one player away from competing, so they were able to get a haul of picks in return, which turned into Hunter.

While fans were frustrated that they didn’t select Hunter, their draft capital, both present and future, is a strong consolation prize.

One of the players they got in this deal was Mason Graham, a solid defensive prospect who could make an immediate impact on this defensive line.

Leroy Hoard, a former NFL athlete, remarked on Graham in a recent segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” indicating that this was a strong pick for the Browns.

“What a beast, right? He kind of gives me a feel of J.J. Watt,” Hoard said.

In Hoard’s eyes, the team might not have gotten Hunter, but they got a player with strong upside that has a proven track record as a winner in the game of football.

Sure, Graham hasn’t played a snap of NFL action yet, but his prospect profile is certainly positive for Browns fans looking for the team to grow their odds of winning moving forward.

Hoard wasn’t shy in comparing him to J.J. Watt, one of the best defenders from the past two decades, which, if Graham turned into a player anything close to Watt, this would be a massive win for the team and front office.

